Dax Shepard fires back at ‘abuse’ claims over flirty compliments to others around wife Kristen Bell
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Dax Shepard fires back at ‘abuse’ claims over flirty compliments to others around wife Kristen Bell

Dax said "To have given it my all to be the opposite of what now some group of people is saying I am is hard."

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Credits: @‌kristenanniebell/Instagram

Topics: Kristen Bell, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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