Suspected serial killer tries to escape dressed as woman before allegedly confessing to 80 murders

A 33-year-old man has been apprehended after a 48-hour police search, discovered wearing a dress, wig and with a child who is not his.

On Sunday, September 15, Jorlan Lopes da Silva was arrested by the Civil Police of Paraíba and served five arrest warrants relating to homicide investigations in the Mamanguape Valley, Brazil.

He is suspected of being involved in a total of 16 homicides since he left prison in May, IG Último Segundo reports.

It's reported by O Globo that the 16 homicides being investigated are believed to have been committed over a period of approximately three months.

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Police chief Danillo Orengo told Correio Braziliense it is believed that Lopes da Silva is 'a member of an extremely violent criminal group involved in numerous homicides in the region'.

The Homicide Unit and the Special Tactical Group (GTE) of the 7th Civil Police Precinct reportedly searched for the suspect for around 48 hours.

Orengo said Lopes da Silva's knowledge of wooded areas helped him evade authorities.

Da Silva's hideout (Civil Police of Paraíba)

He was also found donning a dress, wig, sandals, sunglasses, and with his nails painted, alongside allegedly carrying a two-year-old child who is reported as not being his.

Chief Orengo said authorities viewed this as 'an apparent attempt to hinder his identification and escape the actions of the security forces'.

The 33-year-old was identified when his dress moved and revealed a tattoo previously hidden underneath, investigators said.

He was immediately taken into custody. The child is reported as being physically unharmed, but still received medical attention.

Lopes da Silva reportedly told police he began killing people when he was just 13 years old, his first victim his father.

He also reportedly admitted to killing 80 people across 20 years, telling authorities where they could find one body buried.

Police located the site and body following Lopes da Silva's sharing of this information.

Jorlan Lopes da Silva was arrested (Civil Police of Paraiba)

Investigations are ongoing into the other cases.

It follows Lopes da Silva having been apprehended around 20 days prior in the region of Rio Tinto.

During the confrontation, he managed to escape.

His arrest is one of several to take place in the Mulungu region, with two other suspects also apprehended by authorities.

Chief Orengo resolved: "With the arrest of the suspects, the Civil Police hope to expedite the progress of the police investigations, gathering evidence to hold those involved accountable for the crimes attributed to them."

It's reported Lopes da Silva currently remains in custody.