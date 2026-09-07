Foster mom, 70, avoids jail after pleading guilty to endangering teen she allegedly traded for monkey
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Foster mom, 70, avoids jail after pleading guilty to endangering teen she allegedly traded for monkey

Brenda Deutsch had fostered more than 200 children over the years

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Topics: US News, Crime, Animal Cruelty

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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