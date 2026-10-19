Multiple soldiers dead and dozens injured after fire erupts during Canadian ‘hand grenade’ attack drill

At least four soldiers have so far been confirmed dead and 19 are in critical condition following a horrific fire at a Canadian military base.

It has been reported that 39 soldiers are injured after dozens of personnel were throwing hand grenades as part of their training, when high winds and dry plant material caught fire, sending flames into Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

Authorities sent a ‘code orange’ alert to multiple hospitals across the province of Alberta.

Of those in critical condition it has been reported by the US Sun, many of them are suffering ‘severe burns’ and are expected to remain in hospital for a significant amount of time.

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Major-General Wade Rutland, according to the report, said several battalions were training when one group was ‘throwing hand grenades’ during ‘attack drills’.

It is believed up to 350 troops were at the base when the fire erupted.

Fire crews responded to the incident (Photo by Megan Albu / AFP via Getty Images)

Several of those killed were named as Sgt. Morgan Wong of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, Private Shaun Farrell, Aidan Goulding and Hayden Lykkemark of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

LBC reported Wainwright mayor Bruce Pugh as saying, “They were witness to things that you would pray that you never see, or that if you do it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience of service.”

He added, “What I’m feeling is nothing compared to what they are. Our hearts just go to them.”

Pugh explained that live fire exercises had been carried out at the base for several weeks until the fire on Saturday.

“This kind of tragedy is unheard of,” he told the BBC, emphasising that Canadian troops were highly professional and ‘well-trained’.

He said the fire was, “the largest mass casualty event the community has ever seen”.





Emergency doctor at Royal Alexandra Hospital Dr Warren Thirsk, told CBC of the experience of receiving casualties: “It is more patients than any of us want to count right now.

“It’s a disaster. It’s a one in every 15 to 25-year disaster.”

Defence Minister David McGuinty said the incident was “very, very active and delicate” as authorities worked to establish what caused the blast.

He said: “I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory”.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said: “Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.”

Canada’s chief of the defence staff General Jennie Carignan said the disaster was “a profoundly difficult moment for the entire Canadian Armed Forces.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” she added.











