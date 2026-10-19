Multiple soldiers dead and dozens injured after fire erupts during Canadian ‘hand grenade’ attack drill
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Multiple soldiers dead and dozens injured after fire erupts during Canadian ‘hand grenade’ attack drill

A 'code orange' alert was issued

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Megan Albu / AFP via Getty Images)

Topics: Canada, Military, World News

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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