Nara Smith has revealed the sad news that her two-year-old daughter Whimsy Lou has been diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to her Instagram, the influencer posted a reel in which she said herself and husband, Lucky Blue Smith, 28, learned about their daughter Whimsy Lou's illness 'late last year'.

"When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER and they didn't quite know what to make of it," Nara, 24, said as she addressed her followers in the emotional video.

"When we took her into our pediatrician, I just remember him going really quiet and calm, and my heart dropped in that moment," she added. "I don't know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mom's intuition, but the first thing that I felt was she has cancer."

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The pediatrician then told the couple to take their daughter to the nearest children's hospital, where they could evaluate Whimsy Lou further.

Nara Smith is a mom to four, and has revealed one of her children has been diagnosed with cancer (Instagram/@naraaziza)

After X-Rays, ultrasounds, and a biopsy, the couple were informed their daughter had been diagnosed with cancer.

Devastatingly, they were told Whimsy Lou's cancer had spread, and that she needed to start chemotherapy treatment 'immediately'.

In the candid reel, Nara revealed she found comfort in forums, and being able to speak to parents going through something similar, comforting.

"We wanted to share this to hopefully bring someone else that comfort," she added.

Nara told her followers that processing and navigating the devastating news had been 'really hard' - as she told her followers it was the reason she had been posting less recently.

The couple also became parents to their fourth child, Fawnie Golden, on Sept 27, 2025, which would have been around the time they received the devastating news.

In the caption of the reel, she wrote: "Thankful for each and every nurse and doctor along our journey who helped us get through and out the other end."

Smith did not share what her daughter's condition is at the moment, or what cancer she was diagnosed with.

Nara shared the devastating news via an Instagram reel (Instagram/@naraaziza)

The content creator's friends followers rushed to the comments to send their love, as one penned: "Im so sorry. Praying for you and your family. Sending you so much love."

A second comment read: "Praying for your baby girl and your entire family as you navigate this. Thank you for still thinking about helping others."

"Oh Nara you’ve gone through so much. Handled this so gracefully all whilst being pp. sending you so much love and strength to all of you," a third comment read.

Nara and Lucky are also parents to Rumble Honey, five and Slim Easy, four.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.