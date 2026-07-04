President Trump has admitted that his children have access to 'inside information' before investing, after his financial disclosure revealed he earned more in 2025 than across all four years of his first term combined.

It's no surprise to anyone that the president is a multi-billionaire, after all, he was a real estate developer for most of his life before entering politics in 2015.

His children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump, are also incredibly wealthy.

But Trump made an outrageous claim while speaking with CNBC on Thursday (July 2), ahead of America's 250th celebrations this weekend.

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The bold remarks came after the financial disclosure revealed the scale of Trump's post-election wealth, detailing that he earned $2.2 billion in income in 2025.

Defending his five children, the president said: "I feel badly in a way for my kids. Anything they do, if they invest in a stock, because the presidency is so powerful, so big, if they buy a cupcake company, well, the energy to make the cupcakes, is you know, sort of like, 'How's my energy policy?'

The president admitted that his children have an advantage when it comes to investing. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"So, therefore you have a conflict."

He added: "Almost anything they do, if they want to buy a truck, if they buy an energy efficient truck, they have inside information.

"So it's pretty tough in that sense."

Earlier this week, Trump was also quizzed about the money he and his family had made from investing in cryptocurrency last year.

The president was quizzed about his personal finances earlier this week. (Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images)

The financial disclosure revealed that Crypto ventures generated the bulk of his income, attributing $1.4 billion to digital asset holdings.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "You know, I don't get involved in my personal finances, we have funds that run my money.

"I made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money and I don't talk to them."

The 80-year-old added: "I don't even speak to them, so I have many people, you put your money in and then that's it.

"But yes, I've had a great career in business."

Speaking about accountability with CNBC, he concluded: "My son Eric handles it. I don't talk to him about things such as this. I think I'd be allowed to, I'm not sure even what the status is, but I don't."

Forbes now estimates President Trump's net worth at $6 billion, up from $2.3 billion in 2024.