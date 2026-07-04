Trump admits his kids have 'inside information' when they buy stock and raises concerns
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Trump admits his kids have 'inside information' when they buy stock and raises concerns

The president reported $2.2 billion in income in 2025

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, Money, US News, Cryptocurrency

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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