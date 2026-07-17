Matt Damon has opened up about the toll filming The Odyssey took on his family, revealing that his four daughters had to make sacrifices of their own while he was away shooting the Christopher Nolan-directed epic.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the London premiere of the film, the 55-year-old actor said it was 'great' to celebrate the movie's release alongside his family, having been joined at the event by his wife, Luciana Damon, and their daughters, Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

Damon said he was 'really excited' for his daughters to finally see the work he put into playing the film's lead character, Odysseus.

"It's great because they had to sacrifice a lot too for this," he said. "I went away for a while, they came and visited, but it was a lot. It was a very long movie, very grueling shoot, and I'm really excited for my girls to see it tonight."

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Matt Damon said it was great to celebrate the movie's release alongside his family, having been joined at the event by his wife, Luciana Damon, and their daughters, Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.(Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

What did Matt Damon say about his daughters growing up?

Speaking separately with Entertainment Tonight, Damon reflected on how quickly his daughters have grown up, admitting he was "so happy" to have them at the premiere and became visibly emotional seeing them there.

"They're all having fun while I'm working, but I'm so happy they're here," he said.

"Everybody's so grown up. Like, I got a real dad teary moment seeing them today."

Asked how it felt seeing his daughters all grown up, Damon admitted the moment was overwhelming but ultimately a positive one, saying: "Yeah, it's a lot. It's wonderful, but it's a lot."

The actor previously said that traveling has long been a shared passion within the family, largely down to his globe-spanning career. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Does Matt Damon travel the world with his family?

The actor previously told PEOPLE that traveling has long been a shared passion within the family, largely down to his globe-spanning career.

"We are seasoned travelers in our family, just because I work all over the world," he said. "So my kids love to travel."

Damon is now bracing for a packed summer promoting The Odyssey, which is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem of the same name and sees him take on the role of Odysseus.

He sad he expects he will get little time to rest before the film's global rollout.

"My decompression already happened," he said. "But we're going to Europe, we're going to do premieres in Mumbai, Beijing and Seoul. It's a big push."

"I'll bring my family for a lot of it, so they can see some of these places," he added.

The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17







