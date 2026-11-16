How Greta Thunberg makes her money as video of her laughing at climate protestors emerges
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How Greta Thunberg makes her money as video of her laughing at climate protestors emerges

A €1m ($1.1m) award once sparked rumors of a secret fortune

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Armando Babani/Getty Images

Topics: Greta Thunberg, Climate Change

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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