How Greta Thunberg makes her money as video of her laughing at climate protestors emerges

Greta Thunberg previously said her income is 'not very sustainable' as renewed questions about how she funds her climate activism have emerged.

It comes as a clip of the 23-year-old bursting into fits of laughter after being told about a Fridays for Future protest in Berlin caused widespread confusion.

The footage comes from On Tanks into the Climate Crisis, a German documentary exploring how modern protest movements and their activists are treated.

In the scene, filmmaker Hubertus Koch tells the 23-year-old: "I just thought when I came here it's kind of symbolic that on a day where there's a Fridays for Future demonstration in Berlin."

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Thunberg asks ‘is it?’ before laughing, then adds: "Really? They still do that?" She laughs again and calls for the camera to ‘cut’.

The reaction has put fresh focus on her life away from the protests, including how she supports herself.

Greta Thunberg sparked international school strikes in 2018, which grew into the Fridays for Future movement. (Photo by BERND LAUTER/AFP via Getty Images)

In a 2022 interview with The Times, she said she earned no income from her climate activism, with the student grant she received for attending university her only form of income.

Thunberg was 19 when she gave the interview, having just become the youngest Time Person of the Year in 2019 and had also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three years in a row.

Her book, The Climate Book, which compiles information from experts worldwide on tackling the climate crisis, was released in October 2022.

She also said the project would earn her nothing.

"The proceeds that I will make will go to charity."

Her foundation's website states that all earnings from the book were donated to Greenpeace, WWF, Lära med Djur, Fältbiologerna, Naturskyddsföreningen, and Djurens Rätt.

It added that Thunberg does not get paid for taking part in films such as I am Greta, Live to Lead or A Year to Change the World.

Rumors of a secret fortune worth more than $1 million have also circulated, which she said stemmed from a €1 million award: "I have won many awards that are worth even more, but I've donated all my money."

Thunberg told The Times in 2022 that her only income was the student grant she received for attending university. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

She also said that she did not see herself as an influencer, rarely took taxis and had no security, booking her own trains and often bringing her own food to engagements.

Separately, Yahoo has estimated her 2025 net worth at $100,000, citing book royalties and documentary rights, including for I Am Greta, while noting she does not charge for speaking engagements.

Why did Greta Thunberg split from German Fridays for Future?

Thunberg sparked international school strikes in 2018, with Fridays for Future growing into a global youth-led movement.

Her rift with the German branch stems from a disagreement in 2023 over Gaza: after the October 7 attacks, she backed Palestinians while its leader, Luisa Neubauer, rejected her views.

She was detained by Israeli forces in October 2025 after trying to travel toward Gaza on an aid flotilla, then again in London that December while supporting imprisoned Palestine Action members on hunger strike.

Thunberg became the youngest Time Person of the Year in 2019. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Addressing the backlash, Thunberg explained the clip came during the same days activists were blocking a weapons manufacturer in Germany.

She said she had just learned of a ‘police permitted climate demonstration’ held by the movement she claims ‘distanced themselves’ from her.