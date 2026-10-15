Expert issues haunting warning as Super El Niño and climate change will lead to intense hurricanes
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Expert issues haunting warning as Super El Niño and climate change will lead to intense hurricanes

It comes after Hurricane Polo set a record for the time spent as a Category 5 status in the Pacific

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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