Influencer responds to backlash after bizarre photoshoot in Panama earthquake rubble

A social media influencer has responded to the criticism she's faced online after she posed for snaps in the aftermath of the devestating Panama earthquake.

The Central American country was hit by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake last week, damaging buildings and sending thousands of locals into the streets.

Content creator Gracie Bon, who was born in Panama but has since moved to the US, posed for photos in front of the rubble, including one image that was uploaded to Instagram which saw her crouching down in the wreckage.

"The reality of my country after the earthquake, we’re reminded that material things can be replaced, but life is priceless," she captioned the photos.

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Bon was met with backlash following the social media post, with many describing the move as insensitive given the destruction caused by the earthquake.

Some described the photos as insensitive (Instagram/@graciebon)

But speaking to her millions of followers the day after the post, the content creator insisted she wanted to draw attention to the 'reality' of the situation in Panama.

"I don't make any money from this," she said. "My intention was to help with resources and find one or two families I could help rebuild their house."

Bon added: "If I'm in the photo, I'm not posing. I just chose a picture where I'm in it instead of one where I'm not, because I know it'll get more reach and attention from my followers and I can help rebuild a house."

The content creator added in the clip by stating she'd offered donations to those most in need and had donated to causes involved in helping those affected by the earthquake.

She concluded: "Just like I share trips or dance clips, I'll also share the good things I do. Why would I hide them?

"Tomorrow you'll forget about my photo, but that family will still be without a home."

The content creator has hit back at the backlash (Instagram/@graciebon)

Bon also addressed the criticism in a written post on Instagram, as she penned on Wednesday (October 14): "Context: All the news in my country were showing a perfect city after an 8.0 earthquake, but the reality was other for the countryside.

"I went there to give donations and also took pictures of how it really looks. The reality, not the cute part that they were trying to show."

The influencer added: "I will continue helping these families. No lost were lost, but they lost their homes and everything they had worked their entire lives for.

"I wanted you all to see the realty of what is happening in panama, and I guess that mission was accomplished.

“Now, please help, these families need us."