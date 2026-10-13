What 'El Niño' actually translates to as language expert reveals bizarre origin
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What 'El Niño' actually translates to as language expert reveals bizarre origin

The El Niño is supposed to impact up to 19 states this winter and into 2027

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: Weather, US News, El Niño

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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