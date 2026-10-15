Scientists discover over 100 self-reported side effects linked to unapproved 'Godzilla' weight loss drug Reta
Home>News>Health

Scientists discover over 100 self-reported side effects linked to unapproved 'Godzilla' weight loss drug Reta

Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Retatrutide, has addressed the matter

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Weight loss, Drugs, News, Health, Reddit

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: