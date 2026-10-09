‘Godzilla’ weight-loss drug retatrutide could cut body weight by a quarter and reduce inflammation, study finds
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‘Godzilla’ weight-loss drug retatrutide could cut body weight by a quarter and reduce inflammation, study finds

Nearly a third on the highest dose lost at least a quarter of their starting weight in the trial

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Weight loss, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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