A new weight loss jab that claims to have better results than even Wegovy, could soon enter the market as a study reveals its impact.

The experimental treatment, which was developed by a Chinese pharmaceutical company, has completed a trial, which saw participants lose almost one fifth of their starting weight in just 11 month when taking the highest dose.

Ribupatide, which is a once-weekly injection, saw those who entered the experiment, shed 17.7 percent of their body weight.

According to the study, some were even continuing to lose weight after the trial ended.

Advert

The study published to JAMA was conducted by researchers at the Fudan University in Shanghai, tested 567 overweight or obese adults.

Researchers say people lost one fifth of their weight (Getty Stock Images)

From there, 424 were randomly assigned to receive weekly injections at 2mg, 4mg or 6mg, and the other 143 received a placebo treatment.

After 48 weeks, patients who were on the lowest dose, lost on average 10.7 percent of their body weight.

The people on the medium dose reported losing 16.4 percent, and those on the highest dose lost 17.7 percent.

However, the placebo showed only a 1.4 percent loss, and even the low dose had varying results.

For example, 13 percent of those taking the 2mg dose lost at least a fifth of their body weight, 37.1 percent lost the same amount when on 4mg and 44.4 percent lost the weight when taking 6mg.

As of now, researchers say the true extent could see even more weight lost.

They wrote: “Reductions in body weight at week 48 were 16.4 per cent and 17.7 per cent with ribupatide 4mg and 6mg, respectively, and weight loss had not clearly plateaued in either group.”

The results were varied (JAMA)

The results also show what it looks like when compared to other drugs popularly used for weight loss, such as Wegovy.

For instance, per the latest figures, users lose around 18.7 percent of their weight after 72 weeks of being on it.

Mounjaro sees users lose 22.5 percent over the same 72-week period.

Ribupatide works to control appetite and blood sugar, which allows users to feel fuller for longer, and helps people to eat less.

Researchers also found that these aren’t the only improvements it could help with, as blood pressure, blood sugar control and cholesterol control were all reported as potential benefits.

Systolic blood pressure in those taking the injection, fell by around seven to nine points more than those who took the placebo injection.

As for a type of fat contained in the bloodstream known as triglycerides, the study claims they too fell around 29 to 37 percent more than in the placebo group.

Other results found insulin resistance fell, total cholesterol levels also reduced, blood sugar levels decreased, and more.

However, researchers note there were some factors that could have swayed the results.

For instance, because the participants were in their 30s.

They wrote: “First, the 48-week treatment period may not have captured the full weight loss effect of ribupatide 4mg and 6mg.

“Second, participants were relatively young, and the efficacy and safety findings may not be generalisable to older adults with obesity.”

UNILAD reached out to Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly for comment.