Lindsay Clancy to be retried on first-degree murder charges
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Lindsay Clancy to be retried on first-degree murder charges

Clancy’s first murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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