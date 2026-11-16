Warning: This article contains discussion of child loss, abuse and suicide which some readers may find distressing.

Lindsay Clancy is set to face a second trial over the deaths of her three children at their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on January 24, 2023.

A judge has set a jury trial date of March 29, 2027, after Clancy was back at Plymouth Superior Court on Monday morning (November 16), as prosecutors addressed how they plan to proceed after her first murder trial ended in a mistrial.

The prosecution had argued for a later date in May, citing other cases on the docket, but the judge agreed with the defense that the trial should take place sooner.

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Prosecutors now plan to retry Clancy on the same first-degree murder charges she faced at her first trial.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, has said in the past that he would never accept a plea deal that puts her in jail (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said: "I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it's an indirect comment from the DA [district attorney] that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments, so we will pick a trial date."

Judge William Sullivan, who is set to retire in June 2027, has made a number of rulings since the last hearing in the case on November 9, when he denied a motion from Clancy to dismiss the murder charges.

Why was the first Lindsay Clancy trial declared a mistrial?

The first trial saw each side present a different argument about Clancy's state of mind.

Her defense attorney admitted she killed five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan, but argued she was not criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Prosecutors countered that Clancy knew right from wrong and had planned to strangle her children. Jurors could not agree on a verdict, and a mistrial was declared on September 4.

What are prosecutors’ options in the Lindsay Clancy retrial?

That decision of how to proceed with the case rested with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz had the power to retry Clancy on first-degree murder charges, which would require another jury trial, or to pursue a lesser charge such as second-degree murder or manslaughter.

The decision of what happened next in the trial rested with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said Monday’s hearing would be a consequential day in court for both sides. She said she expected prosecutors to announce they would proceed again with three counts of first-degree murder, though they might pursue a lesser charge instead.

If Clancy were retried on lesser charges, she could choose to have either a judge or a jury decide the outcome. Roman said a reduction to second-degree murder or manslaughter would also give Clancy ‘the opportunity to plead guilty’, which would ‘avoid a trial all around’.

Clancy’s attorney, Reddington, has said in the past that he would never accept a plea deal that puts her in jail at all.

Roman said the case matters to many people, noting ‘a lot of people feel vested in this one way or another’. She added: "Probably a lot of disappointment in some camps, as well as perhaps relief in other camps."

UNILAD has contacted the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Clancy’s attorney for comment.