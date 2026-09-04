Trump responds after judge rules mistrial in Lindsay Clancy murder case
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Trump responds after judge rules mistrial in Lindsay Clancy murder case

A jury failed to reach a unanimous decision after a week of deliberations

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Lindsay Clancy, US News, True crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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