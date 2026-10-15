How non-smokers get lung cancer as Pope Leo receives diagnosis with successful surgery
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How non-smokers get lung cancer as Pope Leo receives diagnosis with successful surgery

Pope Leo recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with the disease

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Topics: Pope Leo, Health, Cancer

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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