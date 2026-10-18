Eight signs of lung cancer to look out for as Pope Leo makes first public appearance after surgery
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Eight signs of lung cancer to look out for as Pope Leo makes first public appearance after surgery

The pontiff's cancer was discovered during medical checks, but the disease can develop without obvious early warning signs.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Matteo Pernaselci - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty

Topics: Religion, Pope Leo, Health, Cancer

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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