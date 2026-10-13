Vatican confirms Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer after having right lung lobe removed

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a portion of his right lung in Rome.

In an official medical bulletin issued by the Holy See on Tuesday, doctors confirmed that post-operative pathology reports verified a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

Surgeons successfully performed a lobectomy, completely removing the lower lobe of the 71-year-old pontiff’s right lung during the hospital procedure.

According to the Vatican’s medical team, the underlying pulmonary condition had been suspected during routine preoperative assessments and was formally confirmed once surgeons intervened in the operating room.

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"The surgery was successful, and there were no complications," the Holy See said in an official statement released to reporters. Officials noted that the Bishop of Rome spent approximately three hours inside the surgical wing, with the actual operation lasting roughly 90 minutes.

Pope Leo XIV is recovering well after having a portion of his right lung removed after doctors discovered cancer (Andreas SOLARO / AFP via Getty Images)

The medical intervention has triggered an immediate halt across the pontiff’s demanding schedule.

Vatican spokespeople confirmed that all official papal audiences, high-level diplomatic meetings, and public liturgical appearances have been cancelled through at least October 20 to allow the Pope sufficient time to recuperate under close medical observation.

The sudden health scare marks the first major medical crisis of Leo XIV's papacy. Elected in May 2025 following the passing of Pope Francis, the former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—born in Chicago—made ecclesiastical history by becoming the first American to ever ascend to the Chair of Saint Peter. His early tenure has focused heavily on structural Vatican reforms, diplomatic mediation, and missionary outreach developed over decades spent serving communities in Peru.

The Pontiff underwent the three hour procedure earlier this week ( Mario Tomassetti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

Health concerns regarding the bishop of Rome remain an acutely sensitive matter across the Holy See, given the punishing physical demands of leading a 1.4-billion-member global flock and recent memories of Pope Francis’ repeated hospitalizations for chronic respiratory complications.

Undergoing a major pulmonary lobectomy represents a serious physical trial for any leader in his seventies, particularly one managing a packed international calendar and regular travel commitments.

Vatican medical staff have not yet indicated whether the pontiff will require subsequent oncology regimens, such as targeted therapeutic treatments, radiation, or chemotherapy, following his eventual discharge from the hospital.

Despite the diagnosis, church officials emphasized that the surgical intervention aimed to halt the spread of the malignant cells at an early stage.

For now, officials emphasized that the Pope is alert, resting comfortably, and maintaining stable vital signs, with further comprehensive medical updates expected to be released as his post-operative recovery unfolds in the coming days.