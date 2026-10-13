Vatican confirms Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer after having right lung lobe removed
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Vatican confirms Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer after having right lung lobe removed

Officials in Rome confirmed Pope Leo XIV underwent a three-hour procedure to remove adenocarcinoma

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Pope Leo, Cancer, World News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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