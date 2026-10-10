Pope Leo speaks out against the death penalty with major statement on where he stands
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Pope Leo speaks out against the death penalty with major statement on where he stands

The pope previously revealed that people who are against abortion but are for executions are not 'pro-life'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, US News, Pope Leo

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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