Pope Leo, 71, issues health update as he is due to undergo surgery
Home>News>World News

Pope Leo, 71, issues health update as he is due to undergo surgery

The Pope revealed 'doctors consider it appropriate to intervene' with his health

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Pope Leo, World News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: