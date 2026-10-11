Pope Leo, 71, issues health update as he is due to undergo surgery

Pope Leo has confirmed he will undergo surgery to remove a nodule on his lung as he provided an update on his health.

Speaking during his Sunday noon blessing in Vatican City, the Pope said: "Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors discovered a well-defined lung nodule, detected at a very early stage and clearly localised.

"The doctors consider it appropriate to intervene, and so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed.

"The procedure has already been scheduled for the coming days. I thank you and entrust myself to your prayers."

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The Pope will undergo surgery (Alberto PIZZOLI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Vatican confirmed the Pope will soon undergo surgery, saying in a statement: "The surgery will be the first days of next week. The post operation recovery will be around one week."

Pope Leo concluded his speech on Sunday saying he will 'entrust myself to your prayers', which drew applause from those in the crowd at St Peter's Square.

He wished everyone a 'happy Sunday', before his weekly speech came to an end.

The Pope has no previously known health issues and is believed to be physically active in his role as the head of the worldwide Catholic Church.

Leo was due to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in a two-week planned trip next month.

It remains unclear whether his upcoming surgery and recovery will affect such plans.

Pope Leo is scheduled to visit South America next month (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It comes just a day after Leo spoke out against the use of the death penalty in a statement shared on X.

Speaking of his opposition to executions, the Pope penned: "The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

He explained: “The common good can be safeguarded and the requirements of justice can be met without recourse to capital punishment: effective systems of detention have been developed that protect citizens while at the same time do not completely deprive those who are guilty of the possibility of redemption. #NoDeathPenalty”.