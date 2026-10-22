Clavicular’s rep responds to claims college student spent $7,000 on his ‘Camp Looksmax’
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Clavicular’s rep responds to claims college student spent $7,000 on his ‘Camp Looksmax’

The reps have claimed they are not responsible for the attendee not telling their parents.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Clavicular0/Instagram

Topics: US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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