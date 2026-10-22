Clavicular’s rep responds to claims college student spent $7,000 on his ‘Camp Looksmax’

Clavicular's representative has responded after a 19-year-old Canadian college student revealed he spent $7,000 to attend the influencer's Camp Looksmax.

The student, William Munro, traveled from Ontario to Los Angeles without telling his parents, who then became concerned when they discovered he was missing, according to USA Today.

Mitchell P. Jackson, a spokesperson for Clavicular issued a statement addressing the criticism surrounding Murno's decision to attend the seven-day camp.

“The student was a 19-year-old adult. Clavicular is not responsible for checking if a 19-year-old called mommy and daddy before buying a ticket to Camp Looksmax - especially when the student says he had a happy experience."

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Munro, a business major at Western University in Ontario, reportedly paid for the trip using money he had saved from years of doing odd jobs.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, organized the seven-day Camp Looksmax experience. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Why did William Munro spend $7,000 on Camp Looksmax?

The retreat was organized by Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, and brought together 15 young men for an immersive experience centered on looksmaxxing, a trend focused on maximizing physical attractiveness.

The first week of Camp Looksmax began on October 1 and was livestreamed around the clock on Clavicular’s Kick channel.

The event was promoted as an opportunity for aspiring male influencers to stay in a mansion, eat chef-prepared meals and receive guidance on grooming, personal style and approaching women.

The camp’s advertised program also includes mentorship, confidence-building exercises, group activities and opportunities for participants to showcase their transformations.

Munro described his decision to attend as a significant gamble, saying “It was a super radical decision. I just thought, I’m a young kid. Money comes and goes. So might as well get the experience out.”

His parents only discovered he had left after noticing he was missing from his bedroom and contacting him at the airport.

Clavicular is an American online influencer who rose to widespread prominence between 2025 and 2026 as the leading figure of the 'looksmaxxing'subculture. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

Munro said he initially gave them a basic explanation of looksmaxxing and claimed he had won a YouTuber’s giveaway, rather than revealing the full circumstances of his trip.

During the retreat, Munro learned about double jaw surgery, a procedure that repositions the upper and lower jaws to address issues such as an underbite. He now reportedly wants surgery costing $40,000 to change his facial appearance.

Although Munro described himself as a 'decent-looking guy' with a good physique, he said he wanted to focus more on his facial aesthetics.

Looksmaxxing encompasses everything from grooming and fitness to invasive cosmetic procedures.

What happens at 'Camp Looksmax'?

The seven-day bootcamp cost $5,000 to attend and was hosted by influencers Clavicular and Hexumlite at a house in Los Angeles. The event was livestreamed 24/7 on Clavicular's Kick channel, where the website marketed it as an educational retreat to teach grooming, style, flirting, and on-camera presence for aspiring influencers.

On the first day, the participants, all young men in their late teens and 20s, introduced themselves by sharing their height, weight, penis size, and their 'blackpill moment,' a term describing the realization that physical appearance is the primary factor in social and romantic success.

Over the following days, the itinerary included clubbing, a yacht party for socializing and flirting, and presentations on double jaw surgery. Attendees were also sent door-to-door in a Los Angeles neighborhood to solicit sign-ups for an online casino that sponsors Clavicular.

Bone smashing associated with the influencer Clavicular is a dangerous viral "looksmaxxing" trend where individuals repeatedly strike their facial bones (such as the jawline or cheekbones) with hard objects like hammers, bottles, or knuckles (Getty Stock Image)

The movement has attracted criticism for promoting extreme approaches to appearance, including 'bonesmashing,' an unproven practice involving repeatedly striking facial bones in an attempt to change their shape.

Clavicular has also faced controversy over his online conduct and legal troubles.

Munro attended the camp while sexual assault charges against the influencer were still active. Those charges were dropped on October 13, according to reports by NBC.

Clavicular has denied any wrongdoing.

Despite his parents’ initial alarm, Munro said the experience changed how he approaches social interactions.

He explained that he now feels more comfortable striking up conversations with women and meeting new people.

He also said most of his friends thought attending the camp was 'real cool,' adding that 'probably every person' his age knew Clavicular’s name.