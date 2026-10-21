Scientist issues warning as Super El Niño set to cause 'record-breaking' damage
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Scientist issues warning as Super El Niño set to cause 'record-breaking' damage

Ocean scientist Thomas Monahan shared which parts of the globe are likely to be the impacted

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Topics: El Niño, Climate Change, Environment, World News, Science

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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