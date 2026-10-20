Mom issues warning after son was murdered by teen he played Minecraft with online
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Mom issues warning after son was murdered by teen he played Minecraft with online

Breck was groomed for 13 months before he was killed in February 2014

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Breck Foundation

Topics: True crime, Crime, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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