College president killed in freak accident on group tour of Frank Lloyd Wright home

Rogério Renato Mateucci, the president of a Brazilian university died after being struck in the head by a piece of roofing blown loose during a guided tour of a famous Arizona property.

The 55-year-old was visiting Taliesin West, the former home and architectural complex of Frank Lloyd Wright in Scottsdale, on Friday, October 16, when strong winds sent an acrylic object from the roof which struck him on the head.

Emergency responders attended the scene, but Mateucci died there.

Police are treating the incident as a weather-related accident, with no suspicion of criminal activity, according to reporting by Brazilian news outlet G1.

Mateucci died after being struck by an acrylic object blown from the roof of Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Getty Stock Image)

What happened to the Brazilian university president in Arizona?

Mateucci was part of a guided group touring Taliesin West at around 2pm when the object was dislodged. Wind gusts reportedly reached 32mph, according to AZ Family.

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The Scottsdale property is associated with Wright, one of the most influential architects of the 20th century, and serves as a cultural and architectural landmark.

Authorities called rescue teams to the scene, while investigators and specialists examined the circumstances surrounding his death.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have classified it as an accident linked to weather conditions.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which operates the Scottsdale site, responded to the tragedy by expressing its 'deep condolences'.

It also announced in a statement posted on Facebook that the property would remain closed to the public until further notice.





Who was Rogério Renato Mateucci and what was his role at the university?

Mateucci had led the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) since 2022.

He was reappointed in December 2025 for a further term running from 2026 to 2029.

His academic background included a degree in pedagogy and postgraduate qualifications in educational leadership from Fordham University in New York. He held both a master's degree and a doctorate in the field.

Rogério Renato Mateucci was hit by a flying piece of the roof and killed instantly. (Instagram/@pucproficial)

During his university leadership, Mateucci oversaw initiatives focused on institutional identity, academic innovation, inclusion and social responsibility.

His death prompted the university to cancel classes and suspend work at its Curitiba, Londrina and Toledo campuses on Saturday, October 17, and Monday, October 19.

The university also announced plans for a memorial Mass on Monday, with funeral arrangements to be confirmed after his body was returned to Brazil.