College president killed in freak accident on group tour of Frank Lloyd Wright home
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College president killed in freak accident on group tour of Frank Lloyd Wright home

The man was killed instantly in what officials are calling a 'weather-related' incident

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: The Pontifical Catholic University of Parana

Topics: US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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