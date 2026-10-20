Woman issues warning after getting 'influencer' eyelid lift surgery that left her eyes 'bleeding'

A woman has urged others to avoid the ‘traumatizing’ surgical procedure she 'regrets' after it left her eyes ‘bleeding’ one day on from operation.

Nikita Morgan, 31, decided to get blepharoplasty after seeing the surgery become increasingly popular among influencers online, with celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift all rumoured to have under gone it.

The procedure removes or repositions excess skin around the eyelids, and after years of being self conscious, she decided to go ahead with the expensive surgery.

After doing her research, the Irish saleswoman landed on a clinic in Germany for the operation, which she expected to be as quick as getting Botox or lip fillers.

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But she was left 'traumatized' by the experience, and is now warning others to avoid it at all costs.

The 31-year-old said: "I was trying to navigate security in the airport and I couldn't see anything.

"Every time I tried to look up or to the side, blood was pouring down my face. It was like I was crying blood. I thought what am I doing here, over a small piece of skin on my face?"

She decided to fly to Germany for the procedure. (SWNS)

Morgan explained that hooded eyes were a common trait in her family, and that she had always felt her own looked 'very heavy', which prompted her to seek out the procedure.

She even recalled asking her mum as a child whether she could have the excess skin cut away.

She explained: "People on TikTok were saying it only took a week before they went back to normal.

"When I had the online consultation, my surgeon asked why I wanted it done and asked me to show them the excess skin. The whole thing was only about ten minutes start to finish."

But she wasn't prepared for just how 'painful' the procedure was going to be, nor the aftermath.

The 31-year-old was left to remove her own stitches. (SWNS)

"She injected my first eye with the needle to numb me and I leapt off the bed.

"I winced because it's so foreign injecting your eyelids. I don't think the second eye was done enough as I could feel it dripping off my face. I told her and she said it was fine."

Morgan recalled 'the blood being drained' out of her face, a sensation which made her feel faint.

"I was white as a ghost. I could feel the sharpness of the needle going through my skin."

But the trauma didn't end there.

"I don't actually remember leaving the clinic or going to the airport but I know I wasn't given any advice about aftercare," she said.

Morgan noted that she 'couldn't shut' her eyes to blink and 'couldn't drive' following the procedure, and ended up taking out her own stitches.

And she has since issued a stark warning to those looking to undergo the surgery themselves.

"Don't listen to everything on social media and take it as gospel," she warned.

"You see real people with real experiences - it might be that for some people but also it might not."