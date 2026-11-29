New York health officials have urged US citizens against certain practices after detecting deadly chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the state.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced last week that there had been a second case of CWD in a wild white-tailed deer in Sparta, Livingston County after completing the department's mandatory CWD testing after the first positive came at the beginning of this month.

Per the CDC, CWD, often called zombie deer disease, is usually only found in deer, but it has been known to spread other animals.

The prion naturally occurs in hooved creatures, leaving them drooling, lethargic, stumbling and with a blank stare.

Advert

Wildlife disease ecologist Krysten Schuler told Fox 5 in 2023 of the disease: "They get this abnormal protein and it causes them, over a year or two, to develop these holes in their brain so they can't feed themselves. Eventually they'll die."

Health officials have issued a warning about deer (Getty Stock Images)

As for humans, any potential outbreaks could impact agricultural operations that house animals carrying the disease.

But particularly, it impacts the US hunting season, as health officials warn against eating the meat of infected deer.

This is because it is believed the meat could contain prions that could potentially latch onto humans.

They are also discouraged from using deer urine when hunting.

While CWD has never been confirmed to have impacted humans before, prions can cause Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which comes with dementia-like symptoms and like CWD, is 100 per cent fatal.

In 2024, a medical journal detailed the cases of two hunters who died from CJD, a similar brain wasting disease with a 100 percent death rate.

Like CWD, CJD is caused by misfolded prions, but the researchers believe that it's possible the hunters were contaminated after eating infected deer meat.

They wrote: "Although causation remains unproven, this cluster emphasizes the need for further investigation into the potential risks of consuming CWD-infected deer and its implications for public health."

As for whether the prions can be killed by cooking or freezing infected meat, it cannot be done, meaning any meat from an infected animal should not be consumed in any circumstance.

The CDC released a containment zone (CDC)

This November, it was found that there had been a containment area in the towns of Conesus, Groveland, North Dansville, Sparta, Springwater and West Sparta, and that hunters who harvest deer in the affected towns will need to submit the carcasses for manual CWD testing.

The officials added: "The CDC recommends not consuming venison from any deer known to have CWD.

"There is no evidence that CWD is linked to disease in humans or domestic livestock."

As for deer in Ossian, Dansville, and Wayland in Steuben County, or in bordering towns, free testing is being offered.

Testing locations will be open between 8am and 8pm from November 30 through December 13, and head collection bins for out-of-hours drop offs.