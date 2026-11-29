A disagreement has emerged between two Full House co-stars over how much money they still make from the hit sitcom's residual payments.

Candace Cameron Bure has urged Jodie Sweetin to 'call her agent' after admitting she still gets 'substantial' residual cheques from her time in the show.

During an episode of the McBride Rewind podcast, the host revealed that when he spoke to Bure's former co-star Sweetin, she told him that residual payments from Full House were no longer what they used to be.

So much so that Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner in the sitcom, claimed she had recently received a cheque for just one cent.

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She explained that with the show now available on streaming platforms rather than traditional television syndication, the cast are no longer receiving the same kind of payments.

"Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that," she said.

But Bure has set the record straight.

Cameron was just 10 years old when she first started playing DJ Tanner in Full House in 1987. (ABC)

Speaking on the same podcast, the 50-year-old actress said: "Depending on what it is they’re substantial. I think it’s, like, quarterly.

"I’m always happy when I open that check and deposit it."

Bure and Sweetin were among the show's best-known cast members, appearing alongside the likes of Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Andrea Barber.

The original sitcom aired on ABC for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995, before much of the cast reunited for Netflix spin-off Fuller House, which ran for a further five seasons.

The two were seemingly receiving quite different payments. (Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Outlining the other cheques she is still able to cash in from her career, the mom-of-three said: "I would say it’s close to [every day] because, I mean, I have a lot of a huge body of work since I was five. Even pre-Full House, post Full House and then all of the Hallmark movies too."

She continued: "I would say I at least get a few every single week. Yes, some of them are for two cents. If I did a commercial way back when and for some reason it just ran somewhere or I had done voice over work and you get some that are like $7, $6. I do get tons and tons of those."

When asked how she felt about Full House coming to an end after eight seasons, Bure admitted the news was heartbreaking.

She explained that having spent eight years working alongside the cast, they had become like a second family to her.

Having joined the sitcom aged 10 and grown up on set until she was 18, Bure said the prospect of no longer seeing them every day was particularly difficult.