Bridge to Terabithia child star Bailee Madison has just turned 27 – here's what she's up to now
Home>Celebrity

Bridge to Terabithia child star Bailee Madison has just turned 27 – here's what she's up to now

Bailee Madison was just six years old when she featured in Bridge to Terabithia

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: J.Sciulli/WireImage

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: