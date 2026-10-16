Bridge to Terabithia child star Bailee Madison has just turned 27 – here's what she's up to now

In what is making much of the internet feel incredibly old, Bailee Madison recently turned 27 - so here's what she's up to now.

The 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia is where Madison made a name for herself, as she featured as May Belle Aarons in the fantasy children's movie.

And the the flick, which achieved an impressive 85 percent Rotten Tomatoes score nearly 20 years ago, allowed Madison to pursue a career in the world of Hollywood.

In the years the few years that followed Bridge to Terabithia, Madison went on to star in 2009's Brothers, 2010's Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, as well as Just Go With It, which released in 2011.

Advert

More recently, the actor featured as Imogen in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which was followed by Roommates, a Netflix comedy that released in April this year.

Madison celebrated her 27th birthday this week and took to Instagram to mark the milestone.

Bailee Madison celebrated her 27th birthday this week (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Alongside photos of the birthday celebrations, including a delicious looking cake, Madison penned: "Celebrated 27 on set surrounded by so much nostalgic and new love and warmth. What an absolute priceless gift it is to feel so embraced by people who build your sparkle in this life & make you feel seen.

"This past year has taught me more than I could even begin to describe, in such a way that I feel so sentimental and nostalgic over it. It’s given me the chance to feel a multitude of emotions in the most extreme way, and it’s because of that that I was able to see the beauty in all of life.

"What a gift it is to cry so much that you run out of steam to keep crying, and then find yourself one day laughing so hard that tears run down your face from pure joy. To know the feeling of picking yourself off the floor with more questions than answers, and then find yourself reflecting on that time with so much newfound peace in your heart.

"I’m truly so thankful for the chapter of 26, and I do believe heavily in this new chapter of life… "

She continued: "Here’s to 27, I’m curious and so excited to see what it will bring and who I’ll have become by the end of it."

Roommates, Madison's most recent project, released to mix reviews this year and sits at a respectable 68 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.