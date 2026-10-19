Eric Dane lists staggering amount of drugs he tried during ‘dark period’ in posthumous memoir
Home>Celebrity

Eric Dane lists staggering amount of drugs he tried during ‘dark period’ in posthumous memoir

The Grey’s Anatomy star also recalled how his youngest daughter saved him from drowning in Antigua

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: