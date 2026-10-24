Florida judge under fire after asking suspect for unexpected advice in court
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Florida judge under fire after asking suspect for unexpected advice in court

Domestic violence advocates have called out the unusual courtroom conversation

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: US News, Crime

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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