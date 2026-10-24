Florida judge under fire after asking suspect for unexpected advice in court

A judge in Florida has landed herself in hot water after asking an inappropriate question to a domestic violence suspect in the middle of a court appearance.

Broward County Judge Allison Gilman stunned people in the courtroom when she asked Christopher Johnson what he would cook for her, as well as how to cook the perfect steak.

Johnson, who works as a chef in a Florida sports cafe, was appearing in court for his bond hearing on a domestic battery charge earlier this week.

Sunrise Police say he was arrested for allegedly pulling his ex-girlfriend's hair and punching her in the mouth, resulting in a busted lip.

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Despite the severity of the accusations against him, Gilman bizarrely engaged him conversation about his cooking.

Christopher Johnson was in court for a domestic battery charge (WSVN)

"If you were going to cook me a dish, what would it be?" she asked in court footage obtained by WSVN.

Johnson responded: "To make food, I’m gonna start with steak on the grill, man."

Gilman went on to discuss her own struggles when it comes to cooking steak, telling the suspect: "Steak on the grill. Right. See, I either burn it on the outside and then it’s not cooked enough on the inside, or I just overcook it."

The conversation didn't end there though, as Johnson went on to offer some advice to the judge, suggesting a technique which involves turning the steak between the 10 o'clock and two o'clock positions.

“You mean turn the steak?” Gilman asked, to which he responded: “10 o’clock, two o’clock."

“Ten o’clock, two o’clock. So you keep it on the same side and you turn it. But are you flipping it? Do you flip it?,” she replied, adding: “How do you not make a steak chewy? That’s also another — but that’s for another day, I guess."

Judge Gilman has been heavily criticized (WSVN)

The steak chatter did eventually come to an end and Judge Gilman set Johnson's bond at $1,500 before asking if he could afford it, to which he responded 'yes'.

She told him: “Of course you can. With those kinds of things you’re cooking,” adding that she'd 'have to visit,' where he works for a meal.

The lighthearted chitchat has now been criticized, particularly by domestic violence advocates, such as Dr Linda Parker, CEO of organization Women in Distress.

Dr Parker said: "Turn the steak? What? We’re talking about steak in a domestic violence case? It just tells survivors, ‘I may not get the justice that I need.'

"This is not indicative of how this should look at all and I hope that something gets said to the judge."

Court records obtained by WSVN revealed Johnson had previously been arrested for aggravated battery involving the same victim when she was pregnant with their child.

He has since been released on bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.