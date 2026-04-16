Taylor Momsen has every reason to be feeling a little ‘Grinchy’ after a venomous spider took a bite out of her leg during her music tour alongside AC/DC.

The former actress-turned-musician, who starred as Cindy Lou Who, in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, was bitten on the leg by the eight legged beastie while touring in Mexico.

The 32 year old singer, who fronts the band The Pretty Reckless, showed off her leg in a series of posts on Instagram, which was covered from ankle to knee in a red, swollen patch that seemed to be spreading with time.

Sharing a video on the platform she wrote: "So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?"

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Momsen was rushed to hospital after suffering the spider bite (@taylormomsen/instagram)

However, unfortunately for Momsen, the shot wasn’t as successful as they had originally hoped and just a few hours later she found herself back in the emergency room to try and get on top of the spreading venom.

‘Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!’ she shared on Tuesday.

As her condition worsened over the next 12 hours, Momsen later revealed she had been forced to spend the night under medical supervision to try and get a handle on her severe bite reaction.

‘Thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know,’ Taylor wrote on her story, posting snaps with an ice pack on her head and of her still inflamed leg.

While the bite is certainly an unexpected deviation from her tour plans, it isn’t the first time she has been bitten while performing.

Unfortunately, Momsen suffered a severe reaction to the venom (@taylormomsen/instagram)

Back in 2024, she ended up having rabies shot after a bat decided to have a taste of her leg in Spain.

“There’s a flying bat on my leg right now. Could someone help me please?” She told audiences at the time, as the signed creature flew around her legs before latching onto her skirt.

It was only after the performance that she realised it had sunk it’s teeth into her and actually bitten her thigh.

‘In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks 😖😖😖,’ Taylor wrote on Instagram after.