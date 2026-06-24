JD Vance made a special appearance on his wife Usha's podcast over the Father's Day weekend - but many are calling the couple's interaction 'painfully awkward'.

The vice president took time out of his busy schedule to read stories from Winnie the Pooh, with Usha, who he has three children with, Ewan, nine, Vivek, six, and Mirabel, four.

They're also expecting their fourth child, a baby boy.

During episode nine of the children's literacy podcast and video series, Storytime with the Second Lady, Usha said that 'she knew from personal experience that today's reader loves to read to kids', referring to her otherhalf.

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"That's because I see him read books to our own kids everyday," she continued.

Usha then introduced the 'special reader' as her husband, and the vice president of the United States.

JD Vance joined his wife to read stories from 'Winnie the Pooh' (YouTube/Storytime with the Second Lady)

"Thanks for joining us today honey," she said.

"Of course, good to see you," Vance replied as he then reached out to tap his wife's knee. However, the moment has now gone viral on social media, with many scratching their heads over the 'knee pat'.

Hundreds of comments have surfaced on X, with one announcing: "This painfully awkward JD Vance moment is going viral!"

"Wow, he patted her like you pet a dog," said a second, while a third echoed: "Do they even know each other?!?!? What’s up with the pat on her leg?!?"

However, others weren't feeling the same way, as one said: "I’m not a fan of him but this whole things is out of context and there’s better stuff out there to tag on them about."

Another agreed: "It’s called being professional in front of the cameras."

Someone else said: "Lol, I'm no JD fan, but to be fair, this is probably exactly what I would awkwardly do in this situation."

A fourth snapped back: "It’s a kid’s program. What do you want him to do? Start making out with her?"

UNILAD has contacted JD Vance for comment.

A number of social media users are calling the greeting 'painfully awkward' (YouTube/Storytime with the Second Lady)

It's not the vice president's only recent appearance. Last week, Vance was featured on The View, in which the subjects focused on Donald Trump’s policies, and more.

Vance, who was sat between Joy Behar and Ana Navarro, and also challenged by Whoopi Goldberg, later said on Gutfeld! about his appearance: "I expected them to be absolutely vicious, and they were only a little bit vicious. It wasn't as bad as I thought it was going to be."

"Joy Behar even said during the break, not joking, she said, 'You know what? You're, like, pretty good for a Republican'," he revealed.

"And I was like, 'Whoa.' That is a way better compliment than I expected from Joy Behar."