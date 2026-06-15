JD and Usha Vance have opened up about how Erika Kirk's 'regrets' impacted their decision to have another baby, as the couple's fourth child is due in July.

The vice president's upcoming book details the conversations he had with Erika following the loss of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was brutally shot dead during an appearance at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

JD was joined by his wife, the second lady, as the two made an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning yesterday (June 14) to promote the new book, titled Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

The 41-year-old opened up about the 'regret' Erika had of only having two children with Charlie prior to his death, and admitted that it impacted their decision to have a fourth child.

Advert

"I think it really heightened JD's sense that he'd been talking about this for a while, this sense that there was this possibility of having another kid whom he could love as much as the three that we had," Usha, 40, said.

The couple announced their fourth pregnancy earlier this year. (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The soon-to-be mom of four added: "It really did crystallize for you, that sense that if you could have that other child, then you would have nothing to regret. And if we couldn't have that other child, then we were very happy with the children that we had."

While the 40-year-old noted that Erika's circumstances were not a 'deciding factor', she noted that they came 'in the middle of a conversation that we were already having'.

JD writes, in an excerpt of his upcoming book: "For years, I'd asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight.

JD Vance has been a close friend to Erika following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. (JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP)

"But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."

Sharing a joint statement on Instagram earlier this year, the couple announced that the baby is due in late July.

The second couple are already parents to three children: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.

Usha noted: "It was very powerful, what [Erika] said about her own family, and certainly very moving to both of us."

In the months following her husband's death, Erika admitted that she was 'praying' to be pregnant with their third child following the tragedy.

"I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered," she said, in an interview with Megyn Kelly