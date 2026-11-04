Police launch investigation after teen Turning Point Action volunteer is assaulted at midterm polling site

Police in New Hampshire have launched an active investigation after an 18-year-old conservative volunteer was struck in the face outside a polling station on Election Day.

The confrontation, which unfolded outside Woodland Heights School in Laconia, was caught on camera and quickly went viral across social media as millions of Americans headed to the ballot box for the 2026 midterm elections.

Footage shows the unidentified senior citizen angrily squaring up to the teenage volunteer, who was stationed outside the voting location on behalf of Turning Point Action.

The dispute reportedly escalated after the pair clashed over political issues outside the precinct.

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In the video, the older man can be seen pointing his finger and shouting aggressively into the teenager's face: "You have no idea who I am, so how dare you say I don't know much?"

The 18-year-old volunteer calmly responds: "You haven't presented a single statistic."

"Neither have you!" the man fires back. "God damn! I cannot believe that bulls**! You sit there and dare to look me in the face and say I don't know anything?"*

The man then shoves his middle finger directly in front of the teenager's face, adding, "That's what I know," before rearing his arm back and slapping the young staffer across the head.

Throughout the entire exchange, the 18-year-old kept his hands by his side and refused to retaliate. The older assailant then stormed away from the scene shouting, "I'm out of this place. F that s***! F*** him!"*

The footage sparked immediate outrage online, drawing fierce condemnation from figures on both sides of the political aisle.

Both the Belknap County Republican Committee and the Belknap County Democratic Committee publicly condemned the physical violence, while Laconia Mayor Mike Bordes stated he was left 'disgusted' by the altercation.

Things soon turned heated in the tense exchange (TPAction/X)

Turning Point Action shared the clip to X, praising the young staffer for keeping his composure under pressure: "An 18-year-old stood his ground at the polls in New Hampshire today and was assaulted for it," the organization wrote. "He stayed calm. The left got violent."

Prominent political figures also weighed in, with Karoline Leavitt calling the assault 'despicable behavior' and urging local authorities to press charges: "I trust New Hampshire law enforcement will take care of this ASAP," she posted. "This young man with @TPAction calmly made his points, and this left-wing nut job assaulted him."

The Laconia Police Department confirmed they are actively investigating the assault and have identified the older man involved, though no formal charges or arrests have been publicly announced.