Police launch investigation after teen Turning Point Action volunteer is assaulted at midterm polling site
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Police launch investigation after teen Turning Point Action volunteer is assaulted at midterm polling site

Video captured outside a New Hampshire polling location shows an older man confronting the calm teen before striking him across the face

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Election, US News, Republicans

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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