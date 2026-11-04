Abdul El-Sayed clashes with British journalist claiming he wants ‘zero’ votes from UK
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Abdul El-Sayed clashes with British journalist claiming he wants ‘zero’ votes from UK

The Sky News correspondent argued the Michigan Senate race had consequences 'globally'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Politics, Michigan, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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