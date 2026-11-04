Video has emerged of newly appointed Michigan senator Abdul El-Sayed clashing with a British Journalist for Sky News.

Democratic Senator Abdul El-Sayed clashed with Sky News correspondent James Matthews, where El-Sayed asked him ''Are you registered to vote in the state of Michigan?"

He went on to accuse the reporter of chasing him, saying: "I'm asking you to stop chasing me around."

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Dismissing the journalist's argument that the Senate race matters globally, El-Sayed stated he did not care about foreign opinions because he was not seeking votes in the United Kingdom.

He followed the journalists response with: "Then why would I have a conversation with you?"

After some back and forth, El-Sayed, who won last night's election by 297,135 votes over Republican candidate Mike Rogers, added: “You know how many votes I want to get into the UK? Zero.”

He terminated the conversation by saying: "I've answered all the questions I care to answer for viewers in the United Kingdom."

To add insult to injury, El-Sayed went on to mock Sky News US audience, saying 'like five people watch it in the US'.

El-Sayed has a history of clashes with journalists.

On 15 October 2026, he hit out at NBC News anchor Tom Llama following a post from his half sister about her mother's activism with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt in the 1970s.





El-Sayed said: “I was raised here in Michigan, went to the University of Michigan, rebuilt the health department in this city, led the health department in this county – and you want to ask me about what was happening in Egypt in 1970?

"Are you serious?”

Abdul El-Sayed scored a historic win in yesterday's senate elections. (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened in the Michigan senate election?

Democrats scored a historic sweep in yesterday's 2026 Michigan midterm elections.

The party retained control of the state's top executive and legislative seats, contributing to a broader national wave that delivered full control of Congress to Democrats.

In the race for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Republican Representative John James to succeed the term-limited Gretchen Whitmer. Benson captured approximately 54.2% of the vote compared to James's 44.1%.

Meanwhile, progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed made history by defeating Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, becoming the country's first Muslim US Senator. El-Sayed secured the seat with 52.2% of the vote to Rogers's 45.8%, filling the vacancy left by retiring Senator Gary Peters.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told journalist James Matthew's he'd 'see him at the hairdressers' earlier in the year (Sky News)

This is not the first time Matthews has been involved in a viral confrontation.

In August 2026, he famously tracked down FIFA President Gianni Infantino outside a hotel in the Dominican Republic, demanding answers over a controversial, aborted plan to sell off parts of the FIFA World Cup to private investors.

When Matthews repeatedly pressed him, asking: 'Have you betrayed the game of football?' and 'Why won't you resign?', Infantino entirely deflected.

Capitalizing on the fact that both men are bald, Infantino mocked the reporter's appearance by smiling, touching his shoulder, and repeatedly saying: "Nice haircut| and “I'll see you at the hairdresser's” before walking away.

UNILAD has approached Abdul El-Sayed for comment.