Below Deck star João Franco and brother arrested after brawl leaves 17-year-old dead
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Below Deck star João Franco and brother arrested after brawl leaves 17-year-old dead

The brothers were taken into custody following the alleged altercation in Turkey

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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