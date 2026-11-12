Below Deck star João Franco and brother arrested after brawl leaves 17-year-old dead

Below Deck star João Franco and his brother have been arrested in Turkey following an altercation that left a 17-year-old dead.

Franco and his brother, Karlos Franco, got in to a verbal argument in a store on Saturday night (November 7), with local newspapers reporting that the brothers were taken into custody following the alleged altercation in the Bodrum district of Muğla.

It's been reported that the pair were using 'profanity' before the altercation became physical.

“It is alleged the tourists, reportedly intoxicated, started arguing with shop officials because they were using foul language,” Voices Newspaper reported.

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The outlet also reported that a 17-year-old who worked in the shop 'fell to the ground after being punched and hit his head on the stairs'.

On Monday, Haberler.com reported that he had died in the hospital.

João Franco appeared on Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

In a CCTV video obtained by Page Six, Karlos, 34, and João, 36, are seen getting into an altercation with the shop workers.

An employee can be seen appearing to swing his fist at the brothers, before a number of workers appeared to step in. As the brothers began to fight back, a man can be seen falling to the ground.

It is unclear who punched who.

UNILAD has contacted local police in Bodrum and João Franco's representatives for comment.

João, who was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, is best known for his appearances on Bravo's Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Mediterranean.

He first appeared as a lead deckhand on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2018, and returned as a second officer on Below Deck Down Under season 2 in 2023.

During Below Deck Down Under season 4, he struck up a relationship with chief stew Daisy Kelliher, although she confirmed that things had cooled off after filming.

João Franco and his brother were taken into custody (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

“Nothing happened between us,” she told Bravo after filming. “We’re fine—[we] don’t really stand anywhere," she said.

It came as a shock to fans, following João's confessional during the season finale.

“I’ve only known Daisy for a short time, but I feel very privileged to have her trust me with her emotions,” he said during a confessional. Can I see something more than casual? The quick answer is yes. I wanna see where this goes.”

Reflecting on his time on the Bravo series in an interview with the Mallorca Bulletin, he said: "Across the four series, I moved from deckhand to lead deckhand, bosun, and finally captain. I never wanted to be a deckhand forever, the goal was always the bridge, so I spent every spare moment doing courses to move up.”