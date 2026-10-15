Captain Sandy Yawn speaks out after domestic violence arrest of Below Deck co-star Nathan Gallagher

Below Deck Mediterranean veteran Captain Sandy Yawn has officially broken her silence following the domestic violence conviction of former crewmate Nathan Gallagher, revealing that the embattled reality television star is taking active steps to turn his personal life around.

Gallagher, who gained widespread public attention as a standout deckhand on the hit Bravo reality franchise, was taken into custody by law enforcement authorities in connection with serious domestic abuse allegations.

According to the police report detailing the incident, Gallagher was cited for “assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing] a person without consent and common assault.”

Although he was initially granted conditional bail following the arrest, Gallagher was subsequently convicted of three counts of domestic violence after failing to appear in court.

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The shocking legal proceedings sent ripples throughout the reality television community, leaving fans and fellow franchise cast members stunned as details emerged.

Addressing the fallout publicly, Captain Sandy offered a measured, candid perspective on her former deckhand's situation, balancing the gravity of his actions with her belief in rehabilitation and personal accountability.

Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher was arrested and charged with three counts of domestic violence. (Bravo)

According to Sandy, Gallagher reached out to her in the wake of the incident and has been actively engaging with support resources to address the root causes of his behavior.

"Nathan struggles," she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea”. "We talk and I encourage him to stop drinking and get help."

The longtime captain emphasized that while she strictly opposes and condemns domestic abuse in any form, she hopes to see Gallagher commit fully to reforming his life and taking complete responsibility for his conduct.

"He’s going to meetings and he’s trying to change his life,” Sandy remarked when discussing Gallagher's current state of mind and his reaction to the criminal charges.

She added that genuine accountability requires confronting difficult legal realities while doing the intense personal work required to avoid future harm, adding: “The next part of his life, hopefully, will be to face everything that he’s done.”

Sandy has long maintained a reputation across both the maritime industry and the reality television landscape as a direct, no-nonsense leader who values discipline, structure, and second chances for those willing to earn them.

Captain Sandy has now weighed in publicly on the situation (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

Having openly navigated her own past battles with addiction and personal struggles during her younger years, the seasoned captain frequently underscores the importance of professional intervention and sobriety when crises threaten to destroy a career.

In light of the severe nature of the convictions, Bravo network officials and franchise producers took decisive action, firing Gallagher from the show following his arrest.

Addressing the allegations back in August, Nathan himself told Rolling Stone, that he was “not claiming I was perfect” and acknowledging that he’d “made mistakes.”

“I will take responsibility for my own actions,” Nathan said at the time. “I will not accept being portrayed solely through one account of a relationship when there is another side and evidence relating to it.

I have contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records, which I believe provide important context.”