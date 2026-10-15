Captain Sandy Yawn speaks out after domestic violence arrest of Below Deck co-star Nathan Gallagher
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Captain Sandy Yawn speaks out after domestic violence arrest of Below Deck co-star Nathan Gallagher

Captain Sandy Yawn has revealed she is urging Below Deck’s Nathan Gallagher to get help and stop drinking after his domestic violence case.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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