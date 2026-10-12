Below Deck's Gael Cameron says filming the series was 'survival' before Nathan Gallagher's arrest
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Below Deck's Gael Cameron says filming the series was 'survival' before Nathan Gallagher's arrest

The reality star also revealed how a three-week visit from her best friend helped her through a difficult time.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: gael-cameron-below-deck-filming

Topics: Entertainment, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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