Below Deck's Gael Cameron says filming the series was 'survival' before Nathan Gallagher's arrest

Gael Cameron has opened up about the challenges of filming Below Deck Mediterranean in Croatia while adjusting to life as a new mom, months before her former partner Nathan Gallagher was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The reality TV star, 30, shared a series of memories from filming Season 11 on Instagram, explaining that viewers had not seen the full picture of her experience abroad.

Cameron, who shares 1-year-old son Kayden with Gallagher, said she had been living in 'survival mode' while navigating motherhood away from her usual support network.

"And there goes the close of another season of Med… and another chapter of life," she wrote, reflecting on her time in Croatia.

Advert

Cameron explained that filming the Bravo series coincided with a particularly difficult period in her life, despite the opportunities the experience gave her to explore a new country.

'You didn't get to see much of my time in Croatia,' she wrote, adding that it 'wasn't the easiest chapter of my life.'

She continued: "There's still so much left to be said about that time. But I'd love to share a bit of the good you guys didn't get to see."

Gael Cameron shares son Kayden with former Below Deck Mediterranean co-star Nathan Gallagher. (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

The star said she had moved abroad with her baby while still trying to find her feet as a new mother.

"I moved away with a new baby and still living in survival mode. But honestly? I think I did okay," Cameron wrote.

She added that exploring Croatia allowed her to discover a beautiful new place while learning to navigate motherhood, describing her son as her 'new little best friend.'

Despite the difficulties, Cameron said there were positive moments during the six weeks she spent filming.

One particularly important source of support came from a close friend, who traveled to Croatia to spend three weeks with Cameron and Kayden.

Gael Cameron said she filmed Season 11 of Below Deck Mediterranean in Croatia while adjusting to life as a new mother. (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

How did Gael Cameron's friend support her during filming?

Cameron explained that having someone alongside her helped her move beyond simply getting through each day.

"With an extra set of hands and a bit of care I stopped just surviving and moments there I got to feel like myself again," she wrote.

The reality star acknowledged that leaving her usual support system at home had not been part of her original plan, but said she remained grateful for the opportunity.

"Croatia showed me the strength I have as a mother and as a woman: no matter how challenging the circumstances, I will survive," she added.

Cameron concluded her reflection by saying she would continue to seek out positive moments, even when life became difficult.

Her post comes against the backdrop of the legal case involving Gallagher, 28, who was arrested in Australia in December 2025.

Nathan Gallagher was arrested in Australia in December 2025 and charged with three offenses relating to an alleged domestic violence incident. (NSW Police Force)

According to a police report, Gallagher was accused of attacking a woman at an apartment complex in Sydney. The woman was subsequently identified as Cameron.

Gallagher was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault.

Following the allegations, Bravo severed ties with Gallagher.

In an August statement to Rolling Stone, Gallagher acknowledged that he had made mistakes but disputed being portrayed solely through Cameron's account of their relationship.

"I made mistakes, and I will take responsibility for my own actions," he said. He added that there was "another side and evidence relating to it."