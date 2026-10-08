Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher shared plans for future in season finale before arrest warrant issued
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Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher shared plans for future in season finale before arrest warrant issued

'I will always come out on the other side' Gallagher said during the Below Deck Mediterranean finale

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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