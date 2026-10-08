Below Deck star Nathan Gallagher shared plans for future in season finale before arrest warrant issued

Nathan Gallagher spoke about his future family plans during the final episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The final episode of season 11 of the Bravo TV series aired on October 5, which was filmed months before Gallagher's arrest in December 2025.

During the episode, Gallagher, 28, who was still in a relationship with Gael Cameron at the time, candidly opened up in a confessional.

"I've had a rough season, but I know what's important," he said. "I don't know what the next move is, but I want to focus on my family."

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"I will always come out on the other side," he added, reflecting on the challenges he had faced throughout the season, as the couple faced struggles as new parents.

The former couple welcomed their son, Kayden Cameron Gallagher, in June 2025.

Nathan Gallagher detailed his plans for the future before his arrest (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

Gallagher was arrested in Sydney on December 27, 2025, and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault.

He was granted conditional bail but failed to attend a court hearing on September 1, 2026. He was convicted of all three charges and an arrest warrant was issued.

When officers from the NSW Police Force appealed for assistance in tracking Gallagher's whereabouts, Cameron took to Instagram to write: "Hey guys, I just want to say thank you so much for the support you’ve shown for Kayden and I.

“It’s been a tough season, but I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild for little man and myself.

"I really appreciate the love you have sent our way, especially while everything that’s come to light, and I’m really working on finding myself again and moving forward.”

"Do not disrespect my family"

The couple met during season nine of Below Deck Mediterranean, where they both worked as deckhands.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2024, Cameron said they 'got on like a house on fire' as soon as they met.

Following Gallagher's domestic violence arrest, the former couple unfollowed each other and went their separate ways in March 2026.

Gallagher and Bradley went head to head once again (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

During the final episode, Gallagher also had another confrontation with co-star Joe Bradley.

Their pair butted heads once again in the final episode after the gang returned from a night out.

Gallagher told Bradley 'not to disrespect his family and his girlfriend' after he said it would be 'it would be so much easier' if Gallagher wasn't a dad.

As tempers flared, Bradley asked Gallagher if he was going to hit him, to which Gallagher said: “Do not tempt me. So keep your mouth shut.”

Following his arrest, Gallagher told Rolling Stone the public hadn't heard the 'full story' on what he said was a 'complicated' situation.

But last month, Judge Janine Lacy told the Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, while issuing an arrest warrant for Gallagher: "I find the offenses proven."