Below Deck stars Aesha Scott and Joe Bradley break silence on Nathan Gallagher's arrest

Warning: This article contains discussion of domestic violence which some readers may find distressing.

Below Deck Mediterranean has been rocked by off-screen drama this year, and two of the show's most familiar faces have now weighed in publicly.

Aesha Scott and Joe Bradley have broken their silence over castmate Nathan Gallagher's arrest on domestic violence charges, using their platforms to defend his ex, Gael Cameron, rather than comment on Gallagher himself.

Scott posted a message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (September 23), urging fans to ease off Cameron.

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"Can people please give Gael some GRACE!?" she wrote.

Scott continued: "That poor woman has been through hell and back the last two years, a hell most of you attacking her from your high horse at home have no real idea about."

Aesha Scott joined the franchise in 2019 (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

Bradley reposted Scott's message to his own Story shortly after, appearing to signal his agreement without adding further comment of his own.

The timing is notable. A tense confrontation between Gallagher and Bradley, with Cameron present, aired on the Monday (September 21) episode of the Bravo series.

The scene ended on a 'To Be Continued' cliffhanger after the two men clashed during a car ride home from a crew night out.

Below Deck's Joe Bradley reposted his co-star's Story (Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)

What did Nathan Gallagher get arrested for?

According to a police memo obtained by Rolling Stone, Gallagher was arrested in Australia on December 27, 2025, the day after an alleged incident at a Sydney-area apartment complex.

New South Wales Police charged him with 'assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally chok[ing] a person without consent and common assault', though no serious injuries were reported on either side.

Gallagher was granted conditional bail, and this month was convicted on three counts of domestic violence after failing to appear in court on September 1.

While the woman involved wasn't named in the police memo, Cameron, who shares young son Kayden with Gallagher, was identified in a separate court filing.

An Apprehended Violence Application had been filed on her behalf in New South Wales.

Nathan Gallagher failed to attend his scheduled court hearing on September 1 (NSW Police Force)

Gallagher addressed the allegations in an August statement to Rolling Stone.

"I'm not claiming I was perfect. I wasn't. I made mistakes, and I will take responsibility for my own actions," he said, adding that he has 'contemporaneous video footage from the night in question, as well as messages and other records,' which he believes offer additional context.

Cameron has also spoken publicly about the fallout, thanking fans for their support in an Instagram Story message.

"It's been a tough season, but I have been using the past few months to quietly heal and rebuild for little man and myself," she wrote.

Gallagher and Cameron welcomed their son Kayden in June 2025 (Bravo/Contributor/Getty Images)

Is Nathan Gallagher still on Below Deck?

Bravo fired Gallagher this month following news of his arrest, though the current season, filmed last year, continues to air with him in it. Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Nathan Gallagher, Gael Cameron and Bravo for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline on 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) 24/7. You can find a list of local resources here.