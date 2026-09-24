Below Deck stars Aesha Scott and Joe Bradley break silence on Nathan Gallagher's arrest
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Below Deck stars Aesha Scott and Joe Bradley break silence on Nathan Gallagher's arrest

A tense confrontation between Gallagher and Bradley aired this week

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Crime, Celebrity, Australia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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