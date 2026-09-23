Charity issues severe warning over ‘dark’ and ‘triggering’ scene in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
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Charity issues severe warning over ‘dark’ and ‘triggering’ scene in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

One viewer said the graphic sequence ‘leaves nothing to the imagination’

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Netflix, True crime, Entertainment, Film and TV

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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