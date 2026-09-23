Charity issues severe warning over ‘dark’ and ‘triggering’ scene in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

A baby loss charity has issued a trigger warning over a particularly disturbing scene in Netflix’s Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

The latest instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology series centres on Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father, Andrew, and stepmother, Abby, with an axe in Fall River, Massachusetts, in 1892.

Borden was later acquitted and the double murder officially remains unsolved, although the Netflix drama explores the possibility that she was responsible.

Ella Beatty takes on the role of Lizzie, with Charlie Hunnam playing Andrew and Rebecca Hall portraying Abby, as the series mixes elements of the real case with fictionalised events and characters.

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However, one sequence in episode four has now prompted Sands, a UK charity supporting people affected by baby loss, to issue a warning to viewers.

Episode four sees Lizzie and Bridget reading about Elizabeth Báthory (YouTube/Netflix)

The scene unfolds as Lizzie and maid Bridget Sullivan read about Elizabeth Báthory, the Hungarian noblewoman who was accused of torturing and killing hundreds of women.

The episode then flashes back to the story being read, showing a woman giving birth before her newborn baby is drowned in a bowl of water.

Lizzie reads: “They drowned her baby before she’d even had a chance to name her.”

The graphic sequence has also sparked warnings from viewers online, with one Reddit user saying it had a particularly strong impact on them.

As spotted by The Tab, they wrote: “There’s a very graphic scene involving the murder of a newborn immediately after birth in front of the baby’s horrified mother. It made me throw up in my mouth and I’m usually good with violence and dark topics.

“Motherhood changed me and I’m still remembering that. However, I do wish there had been a trigger warning because it leaves nothing to the imagination. Viewer discretion advised, especially for all you mamas and mamas-to-be. I wish I could unsee it but I’m happy to help spare others.”

Sands has since shared its own message on its Facebook page, placing a ‘trigger warning / spoiler alert’ at the top of the post before addressing the episode directly.

Sands warned viewers that episode four may be upsetting, due to it featuring the death of a baby during a flashback (Netflix)

The charity wrote: “We wanted to let you know that the Netflix series, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, features the death of a baby in episode 4, which some of you may find upsetting.

“Please remember that we are here for you if this has affected you”

The post also linked followers to Sands’ support services.

One person thanked the charity for sharing warnings of this kind, writing: “I just want to say thank you for these trigger warnings you post, they help me (and I’m sure others) approach content differently and let me judge if I want to watch it or not [love heart emoji] keep up the good work.”

The warning comes after another scene from the series also generated concern among viewers, with people flagging an episode two dinner sequence for those who struggle with emetophobia.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story is streaming on Netflix now.