Judge Judy reveals telltale signs that prove someone is lying after 30 years in the courtroom
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Judge Judy reveals telltale signs that prove someone is lying after 30 years in the courtroom

After three decades on screen, Judge Judy revealed the three telltale physical signs she looks out for to catch someone in an outright lie.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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