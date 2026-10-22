Father of Air Force airman who died in Alamodome fall has broken his silence
Home>News>US News

Father of Air Force airman who died in Alamodome fall has broken his silence

John Patterson explained his son had waited over a year to take part

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (WDRB)

Topics: Military, Football

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

Choose your content: