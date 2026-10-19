Air Force commander speaks out after soldier dies following 170ft fall during demonstration at football game

The US Air Force has identified the service member who tragically died after falling from the rafters during a fast-rope demonstration at a college football game.

The 15-year Air Force veteran plummeted 170 feet to the field ahead of the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) football game against Navy on Saturday (October 17).

Officials from Nellis Air Force Base - located on the outskirts of Las Vegas, Nevada, confirmed that Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, died in the pregame accident at a time when more than 23,000 spectators were inside the Alamodome.

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Videos circulating on social media captured the moment as Patterson - who was one of four service members taking part in a special military demonstration planned for the pregame coin toss - appeared to slide uncontrollably down the rope.

Paramedics rushed onto the turf and treated him for about ten minutes before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The US Air Force has now officially identified the victim as Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, a highly decorated 15-year military veteran assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron.

“This tragedy is felt deeply across the 57th Wing,” the 57th Wing commander said. “Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him. Our team is now focused on standing beside Ian’s family, loved ones, and fellow Airmen as we navigate this profound loss together.”

“Our relationship with local community partners is incredibly important to our Airmen, especially during difficult times like these.

"We are grateful to the San Antonio community and our mission partners at Joint Base San Antonio for the care, compassion and support they have shown.”

Patterson was decorated throughout his military career, receiving the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, alongside the Army Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

UTSA has since confirmed it is actively offering wellbeing services to support any university students and faculty staff members who witnessed the incident from inside the stadium.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s football game. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues,” a spokesperson told the San Antonio Express-News.

Emergency responders tend to a service member after an accident repelling from the roof before a football game against Navy at the Alamodome, Saturday, October 17, 2026. (Getty Images/ San Antonio Express-News/Hearst Newspapers)

“We recognize that members of our campus community may be emotionally affected by this incident and are activating wellbeing services to support our faculty, staff and students.”

Despite the tragedy, the college football game ultimately went ahead after a brief delay.

“There was something - you could just tell that the energy was just gone," UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said following the game.

“I’ve never had to deal with anything like that before. It just puts things in perspective. It really does.”

Nellis Air Force Base has since confirmed a probe into the demonstration is underway.

"Details surrounding the incident are under investigation," it added.