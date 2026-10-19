Air Force commander speaks out after soldier dies following 170ft fall during demonstration at football game
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Air Force commander speaks out after soldier dies following 170ft fall during demonstration at football game

Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson tragically passed away after an accident that took place in front of a crowd of 23,000 spectators

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: KSAT 12/YouTube

Topics: Football, Texas

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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