Super Typhoon Champi intensifies to become strongest storm on Earth in 2026 equivalent of Category 5

Super Typhoon Champi has become the world’s strongest tropical cyclone of 2026 when measured by wind speed, with peak winds of 296 km/h (184 mph).

That makes the storm, churning through the western Pacific Ocean, the equivalent of a Category 5, according to the Weather Network.

It is also the seventh Category 5 storm the world has seen this year.

Champi took the top spot from Hurricane Polo, which had held the title for the year’s strongest tropical cyclone by wind speed.

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Polo peaked with maximum sustained winds of 285 km/h (177 mph), so Champi now leads by 11 km/h (about 7 mph).

There’s a catch, though. Polo’s minimum central pressure bottomed out at 892 mb, which is lower than Champi’s 895 mb.

That means Polo remains the stronger storm by that measure, so which storm holds the title depends on whether you count wind speed or pressure.

Polo’s reading also made it the second-most intense hurricane on record in the eastern Pacific.

Champi passed Guam early Sunday morning local time, when it showed a strong, healthy structure on radar.

Super Typhoon Champi reached peak winds of 296 km/h (184 mph), the equivalent of a Category 5 storm. (CNN)

Why did Super Typhoon Champi get so strong?

The setting around the storm played a big part.

Sea surface temperatures in this stretch of the western Pacific are running around 30°C (86°F), slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.

The surrounding environment also features deep moisture, calm winds, low wind shear and enough upper-level support to vent air away from the storm.

Combined with the storm’s own internal organization, those ingredients are critical for a tropical cyclone to maintain its strength and keep intensifying.

The conditions won’t last, though. Champi is expected to keep tracking west toward Taipei before turning northwest later this week. It will then move into a more unfavorable environment.

As a result, the storm is forecast to weaken to a Category 4 or 3 by Thursday and Friday. That would take it below Category 5 status within days.

Champi is forecast to weaken to a Category 4 or 3 storm by Thursday and Friday. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Will Super Typhoon Champi affect weather in Canada?

Champi’s influence isn’t confined to the Pacific.

The massive storm is tugging on the jet stream, which is having an influence on weather patterns across the globe.

Because Champi took a more westerly track toward Taiwan, impacts downstream in Canada are expected.

These reinforce an end-of-October and early-November pattern that had already been forecast.

In Ontario and Quebec, the weather is expected to become more changeable and unsettled at times during the middle and later part of next week.

That could linger into the following week.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate, though quick interruptions are also expected.