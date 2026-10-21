Super Typhoon Champi intensifies to become strongest storm on Earth in 2026 equivalent of Category 5
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Super Typhoon Champi intensifies to become strongest storm on Earth in 2026 equivalent of Category 5

The storm is also tugging on the jet stream, with effects expected to be felt as far as Canada

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Fox Weather

Topics: Climate Change, US News, Weather

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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