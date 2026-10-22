'Trump Ocean’ bid rejected by Google after Trump made bold renaming request
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'Trump Ocean’ bid rejected by Google after Trump made bold renaming request

The president claims Google rejected the idea because oceans span multiple countries

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Google, Google Maps

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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