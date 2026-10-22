'Trump Ocean’ bid rejected by Google after Trump made bold renaming request

Donald Trump's plan to have an ocean named after him seems to be in tatters as he recalled a conversation he had with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The president is currently traversing the country hosting rallies ahead of the midterm elections taking place in the US next month.

And as if often the case with a Trump speech at a rally, he went off on a bit of a tangent as he claimed that he considered renaming the Atlantic Ocean 'Trump Ocean' on digital maps.

However, after having a conversation with Pichai, the idea was soon canned.

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“I called Google Maps to change the name of the Atlantic Ocean to Trump Ocean. Sundar said, ‘No, no, no,’” Trump said during a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia.

"He said, ‘Please don't ask us to do that.’”

The president went on to say that Google told him they were unable to make the name change because the Atlantic Ocean spans multiple countries.

“We've had it. That's enough. We're not doing any more,” the president recalled the response being from the company.

Trump even claimed that he sent an image of the proposed name change and how it would look on Maps to Google, but he was once again rejected.

Earlier this month, Trump addressed supporters at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he suggested either the Pacific or Atlantic should be formally known as 'Trump Ocean' or the 'Ocean of the Americas'.

Speaking to the crowd, the POTUS said: "So we've got the Gulf. We've got a beautiful lake. Now somebody you need a river. I don't want to change the name of the Hudson River.

"That's too much. Henry Hudson did a good job setting up that sucker a long time ago."

The president has previously suggested the Atlantic Ocean should be named after himself (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

He continued: "So we need a river and we need an ocean, so I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We'll call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americas."

Trump then made it clear that he intends to see the change within this administration, while dismissing suggestions he could rename the iconic Mississippi.

"We should have—before I get out, I think we should have a ocean or we need a great river," he added.

"Now I'm not changing the name of the Mississippi."

However, many people noted that Trump's plan has a major flaw given whoever succeeds him in the White House will likely just change all the names back.