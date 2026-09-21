Christa Pike drew disturbing childhood picture years before she was sentenced to death
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Christa Pike drew disturbing childhood picture years before she was sentenced to death

Pike's lawyers say she was 'consistently failed' as a child

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: Death Row, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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