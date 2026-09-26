Christa Pike, the only woman currently on Tennessee's death row 'fell madly in love' with a pen pal, a man who owns the largest collection of murderabilia claims.

Pike became the youngest woman to be sentenced to death in American history when she was convicted of the murder of Colleen Slemmer, 19. Pike was just 18 years old at the time of the crime.

After being sentenced to death in 1996, Pike began writing and responding to a number of letters she received, many of these being letters of support.

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The 50-year-old's execution date, via lethal injection, is set for September 30. Should it go ahead, she will be the first woman to be executed in Tennessee for 200 years.

Now, WBIR have obtained copies of correspondences from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, between herself, and someone known as Richie, from New York.

Speaking to the outlet, David Adamovich, who now owns the letters, said: "I see she did the same thing many of the other females did in the letters to Richard, which were to madly fall in love with him, and want to marry him once they got out of prison."

He claimed that they 'were all love-starved' and 'extremely excited to have a male take interest.'

In Pike's first letter to Richie, she signed it off as 'your new found friend,' which then changed to 'all my love,' later on.

A letter from Valentine's Day was also obtained, in which an outline of Pike's lip stick marks could be seen planted on the paper. At the time of these letters, Pike was around 20 years old.

In 2002, when Pike asked to dropped her appeals and have an execution date set, it was Richie who she told about it, the outlet reports.

She continued opening up to the man, telling him she was 'so broken' and 'couldn't quit crying.'

The final correspondence in the collection is a Christmas card that Pike had sent Richie, with a cartoon of a man on an electric chair.

However, Adamovic, who owns 9000 letters from inmates in his collection, said Pike had a minimal collection of correspondence compared to others.

Christa Pike's execution is scheduled for September 30 (CriminallyObsessed/Youtube)

Pike's boyfriend at the time, Tadaryl Shipp, was also convicted of murder. However, as he was 17 years old when the murder of Slemmer took place, he was inel­i­gi­ble for a death sen­tence. He received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Now, Pike's legal team have been working to prevent the execution from going ahead, with her lawyers having filed for clemency with a 226-page document.

On Wednesday, September 23, the Tennessee Supreme Court denied a request to stay the execution.

“We are deeply disappointed in the Tennessee Supreme Court’s decision, but we will press forward, seeking relief from the U.S. Supreme Court while also continuing our request that Governor Lee grant Christa clemency," a statement from Stephen Ferrell from the Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee and Kelly Gleason from the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender said.

The request for clemency is still pending.