First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years has prison letters offering rare glimpse into her life
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First woman to be executed in US state in over 200 years has prison letters offering rare glimpse into her life

Christa Pike told her pen pal she 'couldn't stop crying'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: True crime, Death Row, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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