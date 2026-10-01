Ben Affleck breaks silence on back-to-back deaths of his parents
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Ben Affleck breaks silence on back-to-back deaths of his parents

The actor also reflected on his mom's sacrifice and the legacy his dad left through sobriety

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Street You Grew Up On Podcast / Youtube

Topics: Ben Affleck, Mental Health, Parenting, Hollywood

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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